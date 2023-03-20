Spoiler Updates On Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW (3/20/2023)

WWE hired several extras to work as security guards on tonight’s RAW, according to Fightful Select. The guards will be used in the live in-ring WWE edition of Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast, which will feature The Miz and, most likely, Seth Rollins.

Plans for tonight’s RAW include a segment where Otis will get a manicure and other spa treatments to continue the Maximum Male Models storyline.

PWInsider reported that Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are scheduled to appear on RAW. Zayn and Kevin Owens reunited on Friday’s SmackDown, so it’s likely that the big tag team match with the titles on the line will be confirmed for WrestleMania 39 tonight.

Rey Mysterio, the 2023 WWE Hall of Famer, is also scheduled to appear on RAW to continue his feud with Dominik Mysterio. Rey has yet to accept Dominik’s WrestleMania 39 challenge.

The following is the current announced card for tonight’s RAW from St. Louis’ Enterprise Center:

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford in a non-title match

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka vs. Carmella and Chelsea Green

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Maximum Male Models

* Logan Paul films special WWE in-ring edition of his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to RAW for WrestleMania 39 build with Cody Rhodes