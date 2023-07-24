Spoiler Updates On Tonight’s WWE RAW (7/24/2023)

According to WWE insider, Boozer Rasslin, The Judgment Day will kick off tonight’s WWE RAW from Tampa. It was also revealed that WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio will defend his title on tonight’s RAW. The following spoiler line-up was released:

* The Judgment Day opens RAW

* Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

* NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio to defend

* Cody Rhodes segment to address Brock Lesnar

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bronson Reed

* Drew McIntyre to face off with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Imperium will be involved

* Segment with Ricochet and Logan Paul

* WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley in a non-title match

* Finn Balor and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins sign their SummerSlam contract

WRKDWrestling revealed that Ripley vs. Morgan will determine Ripley’s SummerSlam opponent, who is expected to be Raquel Rodriguez. The Judgment Day “looks to continue their takeover, including a showing from Mysterio,” and Balor and Rollins are “hoping to heavily sell” their SummerSlam match. Regarding Ciampa vs. Reed, the teaser asked, “Can Ciampa do it alone?,” which could imply The Miz’s involvement and more buildup to the planned DIY reunion.

