SPOILER Video: Former TNA Star Appears At AEW Rampage Taping

Veteran pro wrestler Homicide made his AEW debut at last night’s taping for the Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage from New York City. The former ROH Champion helped Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston defeat Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki in the Lights Out main event. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping to air Friday night.

After the match, Homicide celebrated with Moxley and Kingston before Kingston cut a hometown promo, declaring that NYC is now AEW’s town. He gave a shout-out to his mother in the crowd, and praised Homicide as a mentor.

Kingston and Homicide were previously stable mates in TNA/Impact Wrestling, and have teamed together in ROH, NWA, House of Hardcore, CZW, and numerous indie promotions.

There is no word on if Homicide will be working with AEW in the future, but this was likely a special appearance as he’s been a member of the Violence Unlimited stable in ROH.

Below are a few photos and video from last night:

And now Homicide is in AEW? 😲 pic.twitter.com/sMQfGZpQjS — RJ Adams, Manufacturer of Aura (@RedShoesMedia) September 23, 2021