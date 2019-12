After this week’s Smackdown ended, WWE taped a Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler match for FOX’s New Year’s Eve countdown special. After defeating Ziggler, Reigns cut a promo to close out the decade which you can watch below:

Been some year for @WWERomanReigns, only up from here as he closes out the decade for WWE. pic.twitter.com/RBakngvUuy — Danny (@dajosc11) 28 December 2019