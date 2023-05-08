Spoiler: World Heavyweight Title Tournament Matches And RAW Opening Segment Revealed

Tonight’s episode of RAW will feature the fallout from Saturday’s Backlash PLE, will be the first night with the new talent rosters resulting from the Draft, and will feature three significant matches.

WWE has revealed that 12 Superstars will fight in RAW and SmackDown matches to determine who will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions on May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

Two triple threat matches will take place on RAW, and another set of triple-threat matches will take place on SmackDown.

The winners of the two matches will square off in the RAW semi-finals later in the event. On SmackDown, they will do the same. At Night of Champions, the semi-finalists (both singles matches) will compete for the World Heavyweight Championship.

According to Twitter insider Boozer 666, Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz and Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura will take place.

Rhodes will begin off the night in the opening segment, followed by his triple threat match.

At Backlash, Rhodes defeated a bloodied Brock Lesnar in the main event, while Rollins defeated Omos and Priest was defeated by Bad Bunny in a street brawl.

As PWMania.com previously reported, it appears like a top WWE talent will return to television shortly, possibly as soon as tonight.