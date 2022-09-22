Spoiler: Wrestling Legend Appears at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Tapings

The Great Muta is scheduled to make an appearance on the special two-hour AEW Rampage: Grand Slam episode that will air this coming Friday. The episode was taped on Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

During the taping, Sting and Darby Allin faced Buddy Matthews and Brody King. Matthews was about to attack Sting, who was handcuffed, with a baseball bat when Muta arrived and spat mist in Matthews’ face.

As a result of this, Matthews collided into Jula Hart, causing her to crash through a table, and Sting was able to secure the victory for his team. After the match, Sting gave Muta a hug. Click here for complete AEW Rampage spoilers for Friday.

Both in WCW and New Japan Pro Wrestling, Sting and Muta have been longtime rivals and tag team partners dating back to the late 1980s. The Great Muta won the WCW Television Title by virtue of his victory over Sting in September 1989.

Keiji Mutoh will work his final match as The Great Muta on January 23 at Yokohama Arena as part of his retirement tour with Pro Wrestling NOAH. The Tokyo Dome will play host to his last bout, which will take place on February 21st, 2023.