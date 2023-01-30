Spoiler: WWE Elimination Chamber Main Event Reportedly Revealed

WWE is sticking to its plans for Roman Reigns in the first quarter of 2023, which were revealed a few months ago.

WWE had planned to have Reigns vs. Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble and Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber event, as PWMania.com previously reported.

At the Royal Rumble, Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Title over Owens. The Bloodline beat down Owens after the match, and when Zayn tried to talk Reigns out of hitting Owens with a chair, Reigns insisted that Zayn do it. After hitting Reigns in the back with the chair, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacked Zayn.

In the Wrestling Observer Daily Update, Dave Meltzer confirmed WWE’s plans to have Reigns vs. Zayn at the PLE next month:

“Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn is now as confirmed as it can be for the 2/18 Elimination Chamber show main event in Montreal. I’m not sure what the men’s chamber match would be for since you’ve got Cody Rhodes already for the main event at Wrestlemania. Of course this is WWE and everything is subject to change, but major changes to planned PPV shows have been less with Paul Levesque in charge,” Meltzer reports.

What WWE has planned for the men’s Elimination Chamber match is unknown.

Meanwhile, as PWMania.com previously reported, Jey Uso teased his departure from The Bloodline by writing “I’m out” on Instagram. Jey also uploaded a story with pictures of himself and Roman with “run it back” as the caption.