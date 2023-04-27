Spoiler: WWE Hall Of Famer Set For The Draft

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long is returning to television.

Long will be in Corpus Christi, TX for Friday’s SmackDown, which will kick off the 2023 WWE Draft, according to PWInsider. Long is also scheduled to appear on Monday’s RAW in Fort Worth, TX, which will mark the conclusion of the 2023 Draft.

There is no word on whether Long is returning solely to assist with Draft picks, or if this is the start of another run with the company.

Long, who previously served as SmackDown General Manager, has also made numerous special appearances for WWE over the years. He was last seen on RAW’s 30th Anniversary show in January, when he booked a six-man match in which Seth Rollins and The Street Profits defeated Imperium after Imperium disrespected WWE Hall of Famers DX.