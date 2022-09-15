Spoiler: WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Main Event Revealed

On Wednesday night, WWE hosted a pair of TV tapings for the NXT brand, where they recorded the episodes for September 20 and 27.

Tyler Bate was defeated by JD McDonagh in a match between the #1 contenders on next week’s edition. Ilja Dragunov appeared after the match to engage in a stare-down with McDonagh and NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

A promo segment with all three stars is featured on the show airing on September 27. McDonagh turned down Dragunov’s request for a title match because he is the #1 contender. When Breakker entered the ring, McDonagh proposed a match between the two, with the victor gaining the chance to face Breakker for a championship match.

Breakker threw out a challenge for a triple threat match at Halloween Havoc with the title on the line, and both stars accepted.

Halloween Havoc will be a Premium Live Event this year and will be broadcast from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, October 22.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is bringing back the TakeOver events for NXT specials, with the first event returning next month.

