Spoiler: WWE NXT No Mercy Match Featuring TNA Star

WWE taped an edition of NXT for next Tuesday following this week’s performance in Orlando, Florida. This show continued the brand’s buildup to the upcoming PLE.

WWE’s NXT No Mercy 2024 event will take place on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, and will air on Peacock. Several matchups have been confirmed for this week’s NXT episode.

The main event will feature WWE NXT Champion Ethan Page defending against Joe Hendry. The other matches are NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Jaida Parker, WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi vs. Tony D’Angelo, and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Chase U (Andre Chase & Ridge Holland) vs. Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

The latest battle confirmed for the upcoming PLE, unveiled during Tuesday’s tapings, will feature Wes Lee and TNA’s Zachary Wentz wrestling each other. During a section, they got into a fight, but security kept them separated.

This occurs after Lee turned heel and attacked his former tag team teammates. It will be Wentz’s fourth match since his return to NXT as part of the TNA crossover.

Click here for full WWE NXT spoilers for next week.