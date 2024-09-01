Spoiler: WWE NXT Stars Appear At Saturday’s TNA Wrestling TV Tapings (Photos)

Following its most recent special, TNA held TV tapings on Saturday at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.

In recent months, WWE and TNA have collaborated, with TNA stars appearing on NXT television and vice versa. Dante Chen, Wolfgang, and Riley Osborne from NXT made appearances at TNA tapings back in August.

In the main event of tonight’s No Mercy special, Joe Hendry will face Ethan Page for the NXT Championship. Additionally, Zachary Wentz will face Wes Lee at the event.

Several WWE NXT stars appeared during Saturday’s TNA tapings, extending the crossover between the two companies. These include NXT’s Karmen Petrovic and Arianna Grace.

During the tapings, Karmen challenged Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts Championship.

Karmen Petrovic vs Jordynne Grace!?? Ooooh the NXT x TNA partnership is heating up 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/T1RhXDw2zy — HK of Mark Out Mania (@RealMarkoutHK) September 1, 2024