Spoiler: WWE Planning Big Match Involving The Bloodline

According to reports, WWE officials are considering a major match for The Bloodline at WWE Money In The Bank.

The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is being considered for Money In the Bank, according to WRKDWrestling.

It was noted that plans are still being finalized, so the match is not guaranteed, but this would free up Reigns for a singles title defense at WWE SummerSlam, which will take place on Saturday, August 5 from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Reigns and Sikoa will face Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It remains to be seen how The Usos will impact the outcome of that match.

WWE Money In The Bank is set to take place on July 1 at The O2 Arena in London, England.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.