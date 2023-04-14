Spoiler: WWE Plans For Shinsuke Nakamura’s Return Revealed

Shinsuke Nakamura will make his long-awaited return to TV and storylines tonight on FOX’s WWE SmackDown.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Nakamura is set to start a new feud with Karrion Kross tonight. WWE created a Nakamura tarot card for the show, which will most likely be used by Kross or Scarlett.

There is no word on when Nakamura vs. Kross will take place, but it will be their first match between each other.

Kross’ most recent WWE TV appearance was on March 31 in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Previously, on the March 10 SmackDown, he worked the Fatal 5 Way with LA Knight, Xavier Woods, and winners Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. Kross’ most recent television singles match was a February 24 victory over 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Since his loss to Santos Escobar on the November 11 SmackDown, Nakamura has not appeared in a WWE TV match. After that loss, he continued to work non-televised live events before beginning the year with a victory over 2023 WWE Hall of Famer The Great Muta at the Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Tokyo. He has only worked two live event matches since then, partnering with Braun Strowman and Madcap Moss for six-man victories over Imperium on January 21 and 22.

