Spoiler: WWE Raw Netflix Premiere To Feature Major Surprise Appearance

WWE is pulling out all the stops for tonight’s Raw on Netflix premiere episode, delivering a premium live event-level lineup packed with big names and marquee matches. Now, the show has gotten even bigger with the reported inclusion of one of WWE’s most iconic figures.

According to PWInsider.com, The Undertaker is in Los Angeles ahead of tonight’s show and has been scripted to make an appearance. Sources indicate that a motorcycle has been brought to the venue, hinting that Taker will appear in his American Badass persona.

The Undertaker’s most recent WWE appearance came during the main event of WrestleMania XL Night 2 last year, where he made a brief but impactful cameo during the match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. His last appearance on Raw was at the Raw 30th Anniversary Special in January 2023, where he confronted LA Knight and shared a memorable moment publicly endorsing Bray Wyatt.

With The Undertaker now expected to join an already star-studded card, tonight’s Raw debut on Netflix is shaping up to be a must-watch spectacle filled with surprises and historic moments.