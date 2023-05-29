Spoiler: WWE RAW Star Set To Return Soon

Tommaso Ciampa is in Albany, New York, for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW.

Ciampa is set to return soon, according to a new report from PWInsider. He’s in Albany for tonight’s RAW and could be back on the show as soon as the post-Night of Champions episode.

WWE insider BoozerRasslin stated that “Ciampa being reviewed for clear.”

Last week, it was reported that WWE is planning a big DIY reunion on RAW with Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. According to the report, the DIY push would begin after Night of Champions and end with Money In the Bank. It will be interesting to see if this remains the case.

Ciampa has been sidelined since September. He had hip surgery in October and has been working on improving his overall health and training for a return since then. His rehabilitation has included stem cell treatments.

A DIY has been rumored for months, and both Superstars have mentioned it in interviews. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has long been a fan of both Superstars and the tag team. DIY previously held the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships once. DIY’s most recent standard tag team match was on January 25, 2020, at NXT Worlds Collide, when they defeated Moustache Mountain in a match that lasted more than 20 minutes.

