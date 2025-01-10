Spoiler: WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Rematch Set For Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE has decided to feature a match that was previously under consideration for the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event special on January 25, 2025, during tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE had initially discussed a rematch between Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green and Michin for the SNME special. The two faced off last month in the finals of the WWE Women’s United States Title Tournament, where Green emerged victorious at the first SNME event held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

The report now indicates that WWE plans to present Green vs. Michin on tonight’s SmackDown. In addition to this matchup, WWE has already announced that LA Knight will challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship on the same show.