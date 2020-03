WWE U.S. Champion Andrade reportedly suffered a rib injury during Monday’s Raw at the WWE PC and because of that he was not medically cleared to wrestle on the Wrestlemania 36 tapings, according to PWinsider’s report.

Andrade was replaced on the tapings by an unknown NXT Superstar. That talent from NXT teamed with Angel Garza to face The Street Profits for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

We will let you know when the identity of the NXT Superstar is revealed.