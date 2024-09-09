Spoiler: WWE Star Set To Return On Tonight’s Raw

Fans can expect to see a return on tonight’s WWE Raw episode.

Bret Hart is appearing at tonight’s show in Calgary. The company has also packed the show with big matches, including the Intercontinental title number one contender’s tournament finals featuring Jey Uso vs. Pete Dunne vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defending against Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega, and TBA will face Pure Fusion Collective (Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Sonya Deville), Dominik Mysterio will face Dragon Lee, and The Wyatt Sicks (Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Nikki Cross) will face American Made (Chad Gable, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile) in a street brawl.

According to PWInsider.com, Natalya is in town and is expected to return to the show. Natalya is set to be the mystery partner in the women’s trios bout alongside Vega and Valkyria.

Natalya’s WWE contract expired in June, and as the month came to a close, the two sides were still discussing a new deal. The two sides eventually agreed. Natalya has not wrestled since June 4th on NXT TV, when she defeated Izzi Dame.