Spoiler: WWE Stars Debut New Theme Song At SmackDown TV Tapings

Two WWE stars, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa of DIY, have debuted a new theme song to complement their recent heel turn. The new music was showcased during the latest set of SmackDown TV tapings, following their dramatic win to become WWE Tag Team Champions.

The company taped next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown after this week’s live show from Hartford, CT, at the XL Center. During the tapings, DIY entered with their new theme song, reflecting their shift to a more villainous persona.

DIY captured the WWE Tag Team Championships on the December 6th episode of SmackDown, defeating The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin). Originally, Shelley and Sabin were set to defend their titles against The Street Profits, but after the scheduled challengers were taken out, DIY seized the opportunity and replaced them. Ciampa had been hinting at heel tendencies leading up to the match, and Gargano solidified the turn by hitting Shelley with a low blow before securing the pinfall.

On the December 14 episode of SmackDown, Gargano is slated to face Shelley in a singles match. During the segment, DIY entered with their new theme song, described as having a darker, heel tone, perfectly aligning with their new roles as antagonists in WWE’s tag team division. Fans are now eager to see how DIY’s new attitude and reign as champions unfold.