Nia Jax will be returning to WWE TV on tonight’s taped RAW, according to PWInsider.

There is no word yet on what Jax will be doing on RAW but speculation is that she could be the one to write Kairi Sane out of the company.

Jax has away since the June 15th RAW, where she lost a singles match to Women’s Champion Asuka.

Stay tuned for updates here on PWMania, and join us for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time tonight.