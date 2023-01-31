Spoiler: WWE Superstar Returning at Tonight’s RAW

Tonight’s post-Royal Rumble episode of RAW from Tulsa will see Rick Boogs make his WWE ring return.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Boogs will face The Miz on tonight’s RAW.

Since suffering a torn quad at WrestleMania 38, Boogs has been out of the ring. His most recent match was on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, when he and Shinsuke Nakamura were defeated by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

As of this writing, Boogs is still listed as a SmackDown Superstar, but it appears that he will be on the red brand in the future.

Click here for WWE RAW results.