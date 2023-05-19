Spoiler: WWE Tag Team Set To Reunite For A Big Push Soon

DIY is rumored to be reuniting soon.

According to a new report from insider BoozerRasslin, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are set for a big push on the main roster.

The big push will begin after Night of Champions and will lead up to Money In the Bank, but no other details were provided.

It’s unclear whether this push will include a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, which Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn currently hold. On May 27, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will challenge Owens and Zayn for those titles at WWE Night of Champions.

Ciampa has been out of action since September, and there is no word on when he will return, but he could appear on RAW on May 29 following the Night of Champions to kick off the DIY reunion. On RAW, WWE reunited The Way’s Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Dexter Lumis, and Gargano stated, “He’s coming back soon.”

This was interpreted as a reference to Ciampa’s return. A DIY has been rumored for months, and both Superstars have mentioned it in interviews. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has long been a fan of both Superstars and the tag team.

DIY had previously held the NXT Tag Team Championships on one occasion. DIY’s most recent standard tag team match was on January 25, 2020, at NXT Worlds Collide, when they defeated Moustache Mountain in a match that lasted more than 20 minutes.