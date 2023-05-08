Spoiler: WWE’s Current Plans For Brock Lesnar And Cody Rhodes

The feud between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes, as previously speculated, is said to be far from over.

The main event of Saturday’s WWE Backlash Premium Live Event saw Rhodes defeat a bloodied Lesnar by unexpectedly turning the Kimura Lock into a pin. Rhodes quickly exited to the back, while the crowd in San Juan, Puerto Rico gave Lesnar a standing ovation. The American Nightmare and 11 other RAW and SmackDown Superstars were then announced for the WWE World Heavyweight Title tournament on Sunday, but The Beast Incarnate was left out.

In an update, WRKDWrestling reports that the Lesnar-Rhodes feud will continue on tonight’s RAW.

As of this writing, WWE has not announced the two Triple Threat tournament matches for tonight’s RAW, but Cody is scheduled for one of them, and Lesnar is expected to announce his intentions shortly after.

While not confirmed, it’s rumored that tonight’s RAW angle in the Triple Threat tournament will lead to Lesnar vs. Rhodes II at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 27, possibly with a stipulation.

Lesnar is not currently advertised for tonight’s post-Backlash edition of RAW from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL, but that doesn’t mean he won’t show up.

