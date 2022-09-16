Spoiler: WWE’s Huge Plans for Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia and Massive Announcement

Multiple sources are now reporting that WWE is planning to have Roman Reigns defend his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer, WWE has a press conference planned to take place this coming Saturday in Las Vegas. At the press conference, they are expected to reveal that Paul vs. Reigns will serve as the main event of Crown Jewel. There’s no word on whether the two megastars will compete for the title or not, but this will be the main event.

Reigns was scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown, and it was thought that the match would be announced there. This information became available shortly after Paul guaranteed that he would make a “massive announcement” during tonight’s live show broadcasting from Anaheim. It is currently unclear whether the match will be confirmed tonight or at the press conference that will take place on Saturday, but it is scheduled to take place when WWE makes its way back to the Kingdom later this year.

As was previously reported, Paul had been earlier announced for tonight’s SmackDown from Anaheim, but WWE’s announcement did not mention the earlier “implied challenge” issued from Paul to Reigns after Reigns appeared on Paul’s Impaulsive podcast earlier this week. The challenge was covered by WWE on their website. Reigns tweeted Paul Heyman, telling him to “handle” Logan, with Heyman responding by saying he would. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H stepped in and extended an invitation to Paul to appear on SmackDown. You can find Paul’s comments on being ready for a match against Reigns by clicking here, and the tweets that are relevant to this story can be found below.

Earlier today, Paul wrote the following on Twitter: “MASSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT TONIGHT. TUNE IN.”

This week, WWE has received some coverage from mainstream media outlets as a result of a potential match between Paul and Reigns. Additionally, it was rumored that WWE might book a match between the two competitors. Since Paul has a history of being good friends with WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, it will be interesting to find out if there is any kind of connection between the two of them. It has been reported that Reigns will compete against The Rock at WrestleMania 39 next year, and he addressed the possibility of the match while appearing on Paul’s podcast earlier this week.

Earlier this summer, Paul signed a contract with WWE, which extends his time with the company all the way through 2023. Back in April, at WrestleMania 38, he made his first appearance inside the ring, teaming up with The Miz to win against The Mysterios. After that, Paul made his debut in the singles competition of WWE by winning his match against The Miz at the SummerSlam event at the end of July.

Here are the aforementioned tweets:

MASSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT TONIGHT TUNE IN https://t.co/w3LMWOd9AG — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) September 16, 2022

I bless the world and bring the Island of Relevancy to your show. You and your boys acknowledge me and as soon as I’m gone you run your mouth?!.

Wiseman, handle him. @HeymanHustle https://t.co/vbWgX74ZAW — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 14, 2022

. @WWERomanReigns I am in receipt of your command, and I shall indeed bestow upon @LoganPaul the wisdom he so desperately lacks. My #TribalChief, please consider this HANDLED! https://t.co/POq1vmwngZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) September 15, 2022

Exactly how do you plan on handling me? https://t.co/cUuh1cWHvB — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) September 15, 2022