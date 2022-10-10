Spoiler: WWE’s Plans for Returning Star Revealed

During this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a vignette appeared to drop hints about someone making their debut or returning.

Someone said that “fools” shouldn’t confuse their absence with weakness and that they have become more powerful. A woman whose voice was strikingly similar to that of Sarah Logan discussed praying to Valhalla.

It is important to note that Logan also made an appearance in a vignette of Viking Raiders that was broadcast in August.

As a result of this, there have been rumors circulating that she will be rejoining the company, and PWInsider.com has confirmed that the vignette does in fact feature Logan.

According to the report, it is the intention of the producers to have Logan, upon her return, be connected on-camera with The Viking Raiders due to the fact that she is Erik’s wife.

The news that Erik had suffered a foot injury and would be out “indefinitely” was announced by WWE last month. The injury occurred during a match against The New Day. Since there has been no word on the severity of the injury, it is possible that Erik is close to being cleared for in-ring action or that Ivar will wrestle as a singles wrestler. Neither of these possibilities has been confirmed.

