Spoilers: Adam Page, Jurassic Express, and Others Compete After Battle of the Belts

After Saturday night’s Battle of the Belts event went off the air, numerous matches were taped for episodes of AEW Dark. Here are the spoiler results courtesy of Bryan Rose of F4WOnline.com:

Shawn Dean defeated Liam Frost

Tay Conti and Anna Jay defeated The Renegade Twins

Gunn Club defeated Patrick Scott, Marcus Kross, and a local competitor

Anthony Ogogo defeated Baron Black

Red Velvet defeated a local competitor

Orange Cassidy defeated JD Drake

Dante Martin defeated Aaron Solo

Jade Cargill defeated Skye Blue in a TBS Championship qualifier match

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) defeated The Factory (Nick Comoroto and QT Marshall) in a Tag Team Championship qualifier match

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated a local competitor

Eddie Kingston defeated Joey Janela

Daniel Garcia defeated Fuego del Sol. Garcia submitted Fuego with a sharpshooter.

Thunder Rosa defeated a local competitor

Hangman Page, Alan Angels, and 10 defeated Matt Hardy and Private Party. Tony Khan had said previously that if Hardy’s team won, he would get a future title shot on an episode of Rampage.

Khan chatted with fans at the end of the tapings: