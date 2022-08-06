Spoilers: AEW Battle of the Belts III Taping Results for 8/6/22

Matches for Battle of the Belts III were taped before tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The event will air on Saturday, August 6, at 8pm ET on TNT. Here are the spoiler results courtesy of Mike Long:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal. Nice “seesaw match up back and forth”. Wardlow powerbomb for the win. Sonjay, Satnam and Lethal beat down Wardlow. Wardlow fights them off, ALMOST powerbombs Singh but then Lethal and Sonjay beat him down. Satnam chokeslams Wardlow through a table.

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter. Another back and forth decent match. Some interference from Britt and Toni for each of them. Thunder wins with a roll up.

* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita. Best match of the night as expected. Awesome counters and back and forth action. Crazy near falls. Claudio wins with powerbomb. Standing o and show of respect after.