Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For 10/19/2024

All Elite Wrestling held television tapings for Collision on Thursday night from the Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– LFI (“El Toro Blanco” RUSH and The Beast Mortos defeated The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum). After the match, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) made their way out to save The Outrunners from an assault.

– House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews) defeated an unnamed team in a Trios Match.

– Ricochet defeated AR Fox. After the match, Ricochet cut a promo, saying he has yet to be pinned or submitted in AEW and is waiting for an International Championship Match against Konosuke Takeshita.

– Kris Statlander defeated The Outcasts’ Harley Cameron. After the match Statlander called out Kamille, saying she’ll give Mercedes Moné a front-row seat.

– Daniel Garcia and Private Party (Zay and Quen) defeated The Premiere Athletes (Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and Josh Woods).

– The Conglomeration’s “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy defeated Bulk Bronson.

– Jamie Hayter defeated Brooke Havoc. After the match, Penelope Ford appeared on the big screen and explained why she went after Hayter, saying her last match was two years ago against her.

– Don Callis Family’s Kyle Fletcher defeated Atlantis Jr.

– Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli and “The Bastard” PAC (c) defeated Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) and Action Andretti to retain their AEW World Trios Championships. After the match, Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir made their way out and joined in a beatdown, and the Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver and Alex Reynolds) tried to make the save but were beaten down. A big brawl then ensued to close the show.