Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For 10/5/2024

All Elite Wrestling held television tapings for Collision on Thursday night from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Darby Allin defeated Johnny TV. After the match, Allin issued an open challenge for WrestleDream and invited anyone in the back to step up to face him. No one came out and Allin left the ring, but was attacked by Brody King on the stage.

– “The Patriarchy” Christian Cage made his way out on stage and declared himself the reigning and defending AEW World Champion, but refused to sign for his title match in Toledo. Christian then revealed Nick Wayne would be competing tonight.

– The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) defeated Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson.

– Willow Nightingale defeated Trish Adora. Mariah May was in the audience and tried to slap Willow after the match, but got pulled over the guardrail. They brawled for a bit and May ran to the back.

– AEW World Trios Champion Wheeler Yuta defeated BEEF with the Cattle Mutilation.

– The Conglomeration (“Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly) defeated The Premiere Athletes (Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari). Josh Woods got involved, which brought out ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe.

– Hologram defeated Komander, Nick Wayne and Action Andretti.

– Kris Statlander defeated Zoey Lynn. AEW TBS and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné and “The Brickhouse” Kamille made their way out after the match and Moné said she is the face of the women’s division and the CEO, so no one is going to disrespect her. Moné then sends Lynn into the ring and Kamille lays her out.

– Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) defeated The House of Black (Malakai Black and Brody King) and Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin).