Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For 11/30/2024

AEW taped matches for the Saturday, November 30th, 2024 episode of AEW Collision on Wednesday night in Chicago, Illinois. Here are the spoiler results, courtesy of Justin Barone and PWInsider:

*Mina Shirakawa pinned Leila Grey with The Glamor Driver.

*Kazuchika Okada went to a 20 minute draw with Daniel Garcia. (Continental Classic match)

*The Outrunners defeated The Iron Savages.

*Kyle Fletcher defeated Beast Mortos with a brainbuster. (Continental Classic match)

*AEW Tag Team Champions Private Party & Mistico defeated MxM Collection & Johnny TV.

*Hangman Page pinned Wheeler Yuta with Deadeye. He was going to Pillmanized Yuta but Jay White hit the ring. Hangman backed off, leaving White to hit the Blade Runner on Yuta.

*Will Ospreay pinned Juice Robinson with The Hidden Blade. (Continental Classic match)