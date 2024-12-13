Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For 12/14/2024

All Elite Wrestling held television tapings for Collision on Thursday night from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– In a video vignetter, Darby Allin asks Will Ospreay to help him defend AEW and Ospreay says that he needed to get a win in the Continental Classic, but once he was done he would help if needed.

– The Conglomeration’s Willow Nightingale defeated Jamie Hayter in an International Women’s Cup Qualifying Match. Julia Hart attacks Hayter after the match.

– AEW Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada defeated La Facción Ingobernables’ The Beast Mortos with The Rainmaker.

– Toni Storm defeated Shazza McKenzie.

– Action Andretti and Lio Rush defeated Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin). Leila Grey was taken out during a dive, which led to Rush and Andretti taking advantage on the floor and attacking Top Flight before getting the win.

– Kris Statlander defeated Tootie Lynn.

– TNT Champion Daniel Garcia, The Outrunners, The Conglomeration’s Orange Cassidy and Kommander defeated MxM Collection and The Premiere Athletes.

– The Conglomeration’s Mark Briscoe defeated Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher.