Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For 3/8/2025

All Elite Wrestling held television tapings for Collision last night from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– The Opps (Samoa Joe, “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata and “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK) defeated Titus Alexander, Starboy Charlie and Jack Banning.

– The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) defeated The Premier Athletes (Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari). After the match, The Hurt Syndicate (AEW World Tag Team Champions “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley, “The Standard Of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin and MVP) made their way out and stared down Floyd and Magnum.

– Harley Cameron defeated Tatevik.

– Hologram defeated La Facción Ingobernable’s Dralistico.

– The Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly) defeated Shane Taylor Promotions’ The Infantry (“Captain” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo).

– Momo Watanabe defeated “The Professor” Serena Deeb. After the match, Watanabe faced off with Mercedes Moné and hit her on the head with a kick and a meteora.

– Daniel Garcia (c) defeated Shane Taylor Promotion’s ROH Pure Champion “Taiga Style” Lee Moriarty to retain his AEW TNT Championship.