Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For 8/24/2024

The August 24th, 2024 edition of AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday night from Cardiff, Wales. Oliver Taylor of PWInsider.com has shared the event’s results (spoilers).

* First Collision match is Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly and Mark Briscoe (with Tomohiro Ishii) vs. Roderick Strong, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. O’Reilly beat Taven with a guillotine choke.

* Willow Nightingale vs. Harley Cameron. Nightingale won. Harley got some good heel heat until Willow hulked up and hit a big forearm followed by a gutwrench powerbomb. Tomohiro Ihii raised Willow’s arm on the ramp.

* Katsuyori Shibata (accompanied by Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara) vs. Jay Lethal (accompanied by Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh) – Shibata won with an armbar.

* They aired a package for All In afterwards.

* Kris Statlander and Stokey Hathaway vs. Kid Lykos II and Nina Samuels. Stat did all the work, slammed Hathaway into Kid Lykos II and let Hathaway get the pin. Super quick squash.

* Hook vs. Big Bill (w/ Jericho and Bryan Keith) next. Jericho joined commentary. Crowd is 50/50 between Big Bill and Hook. Wales is Big Bill county! Big Bill is dominating the entire match. Crowd absolutely loves him and wouldn’t take any of his heel antics. Big “we still love you” chants and got a standing ovation. This is the most over thing on the show, even over Ospreay and Danielson on Dynamite. Hook is trying to make his babyface comeback but crowd will not stop booing. Hook won with a sleeper and crowd booed. Jericho stood up on the announcer table and posed with FTW Championship. Huge “we want Bill” chants Big Bill is the most over AEW wrestler in Cardiff!

* Ari Daivari is out next. He says the Premier Athletes are in Cardiff because Cardiff doesn’t have a team in the Premier League. His opponent is Jeff Jarrett who got a huge pop. Crowd was super hot for Jarrett. Not quite on the level of Big Bill but not far off. Loads of stalling as both guys let the crowd take over. Daivari teases walking out but Jarrett chases him down. Daivari hides behind Karen Jarrett, pushes her into Jeff and gets a cheap shot. They trade control until Daivari gets a sleeper hold in deep. Jarrett looks like he’s out but hulks up, makes his comeback and gets a nearfall with a side Russian leg sweep. Crowd can’t get enough of Jarrett. He hits his strut and the crowd goes crazy. Jarrett hit the stroke after ducking a flying crossbody. This was super fun live.

* The Collision main event is the Tag Match with the winners becoming the Wild Card Team in the London Ladders Match. The first team is Lio Rush and Top Flight. The second team is Blackpool Combat Club repped by Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta PLUS PAC! Crowd is going crazy for PAC. BCC and PAC win after Claudio swings Lio Rush into a low dropkick from Yuta and PAC hits the Black Arrow. Christian Cage and Nick Wayne’s mom come out. Christian congratulates them for qualifying for the London ladder match and calls himself the godfather of ladder matches. He distracts BCC and PAC as Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus attack with chairs. Bullet Club Gold back the save and get a table out from the under the ring. Lights go out and House of Black are at the top of the ramp with a giant ladder. They make their way towards the ring and run off The Patriarchy with Bullet Club Gold though the alliance is short lived as they start brawling. BCC and PAC also get involved as Patriarchy slowly retreat up the ramp. Crowd chants for All In.