Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For 9/28/2024

All Elite Wrestling held television tapings for Collision on Wednesday night from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

Before Dynamite:

– The Elite’s “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry (c) defeated Minoru Suzuki in an AEW TNT Open Challenge to retain his AEW TNT Championship.

After Dynamite:

– “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho, “The Redwood” Big Bill and “The Bad Apple” Bryan Keith defeated The Conglomeration (ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly) when Jericho pinned Briscoe after Big Bill put him through a table.

– House of Black’s Brody King defeated Action Andretti. After the match, The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) and “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer attacks Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) and Andretti. They were then broken apart and they faced off.

– Jamie Hayter defeated The Outcasts’ Saraya in a Saraya’s Rules Match.

– “Hangman” Adam Page defeated “The Last Outlaw” Jeff Jarrett in a Lumberjack Strap Match.

– Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and “The Bastard” PAC (c) defeated Private Party (Zay and Quen) and Komander to retain their AEW World Trios Championships.

– MxM Collection (Mason Madden and Mansoor) had a fashion runway with models before revealing their new version of Max Caster’s jacket, but the model was revealed to be Billy Gunn, who attacked them. The Acclaimed then hit the scene and cleaned house.

– Hologram defeated The Beast Mortos and Dralistic. After the match, “El Toro Blanco” RUSH led an attack where Mortos and Dralistico attacked Hologram.

– The Elite’s “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada (c) defeated ROH World Tag Team Champion “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara with the Rainmaker to retain his AEW Continental Championship.