Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For Tonight (8/24/2024)

AEW taped tonight’s Collision episode, which will air on TNT following the Dynamite event from Cardiff this past Wednesday night.

This was the show’s final installment for Sunday’s All In pay-per-view event. Here are the spoilers from PWInsider.com:

The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe & Kyle O’Reilly) (w/ Tomohiro Ishii) defeated The Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett & Matt Taven)

Willow Nightingale (w/ Tomohiro Ishii) defeated Harley Cameron

Katsuyori Shibata (w/ Sammy Guevara & Dustin Rhodes) defeated Jay Lethal (w/ Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt)

Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway defeated Lykos II and Nina Samuels in a mixed tag team match

Hook defeated Big Bill

Jeff Jarrett defeated Ariya Daivari

PAC, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta defeated Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) & Lio Rush in a London Ladders wild card Qualifying match to advance to the All In Trios title ladder match. After the match, the rest of the teams scheduled for London Ladders at All In came out for a brawl.