Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results From Peoria, Ill. For Apr. 5 Episode

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete spoilers from the AEW Collision taping held after the live episode of AEW Dynamite in Peoria, Illinois on April 2, 2025.

The following matches and segments will air as part of the April 5, 2025 episode of AEW Collision on TNT and MAX.

AEW Collision On TNT & MAX Taping

* Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita defeated Powerhouse Hobbs & Tomohiro Ishii with a brainbuster on Ishii from Fletcher.

* Mark Briscoe defeated Max Caster in a Caster Open Challenge.

* PAC pinned Cash Wheeler when he snatched Wheeler in a crucifix after Wheeler nailed Wheeler Yuta with a piledriver when he was interfering. Copeland and Dax Harwood brawled with the Death Riders towards the end of the match. They embraced Wheeler after the loss.

* Top Flight defeated Action Andretti & Lio Rush. Nick Wayne helped them lay out Top Flight after.

* Mike Bailey pinned Dralistico. Ricochet laid him out after.

* Julia Hart & ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron when Hart forced Cameron to tap.

ROH On HonorClub Taping:

* ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs defeated Kevin Ku & Dominic Garini & a third partner.