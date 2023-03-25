Spoilers: AEW Dark & Dark Elevation Taping Results From 3/24/2023

On Friday, AEW taped 36 matches at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. The matches will be shown on upcoming episodes of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. The following are complete spoilers from the tapings:

Tony Khan, AEW President, welcomed everyone to the tapings for one Elevation episode and three upcoming Dark episodes.

ELEVATION TAPINGS, POSSIBLY AIRING 3/27:

* Action Andretti defeated Nick Comoroto

* Skye Blue defeated Angelika Risk

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Kaun and Toa Liona from The Gates of Agony (with Prince Nana) defeated Leonis and Maximus

* Julia Hart defeated Kelci Heather

* Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) defeated Leon Ruffin

* Lance Archer defeated Bryce Cannon

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn of The Gunns defeated The Infantry’s Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo in a Title Eliminator Match. After the match, Tony Schiavone interviewed The Gunns after about their upcoming match on Wednesday’s Dynamite with FTR

DARK TAPINGS, FOR THREE FUTURE EPISODES:

* AR Fox defeated Peter Avalon

* Willie Mack defeated Serpentico (with Luther)

* Rohit Raju and Jora Johl defeated Ariel Levy and Jaret Diaz

* Leila Grey defeated Amira

* Ari Daivari and Tony Nese (with Josh Woods, Mark Sterling) defeated Jay Lucas and Terry Yaki

* Lee Moriarty defeated Invictus Khash

* Evil Uno defeated Cezar Bononi

* Toni Storm defeated Kiera Hogan

* Top Flight (Darius Martin, Dante Martin) defeated The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake, Anthony Henry)

* Matt Taven defeated Brian Pillman Jr.

* Lee Johnson defeated Blake Li

* Michael Nakazawa defeated Baliyan Akki

* Josh Woods (with Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, Mark Sterling) defeated Daisy Kay

* Willow Nightingale defeated Diamante

* Juice Robinson defeated Pat Buck

* The Renegade Twins (Charlette, Robyn) defeated Kaya Dream and Brittney Jay

* Cole Karter defeated Hunter James

* Boulder and Bronson of The Iron Savages (with Jameson Ryan) defeated Sonny Kiss and Jeeves Kay (with Slim J)

* Marina Shafir defeated Dream Girl Ellie

* QT Marshall and Aaron Solo (with Harley Cameron) defeated Austin Green and Vary Morales

* AR Fox defeated Isaiah Kassidy. Kassidy cut a promo before the match

* Christopher Daniels defeated Angelico

* Slim J (with Ari Daivari, Sonny Kiss, Jeeves Kay) defeated Action Andretti via referee stoppage after an apparent injury. Andretti was able to stand on his own but was helped to the back after the doctor rushed into the ring. This match likely will not air

* Harley Cameron (with QT Marshall, Aaron Solo) defeated Mafiosa

* Blake Christian defeated Lee Johnson

* Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson) defeated Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi (with Peter Avalon)

* Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga (with Baliyan Akki) defeated Reka Tahaka and Ashley D’Amboise

* Zack Clayton defeated Jake Logan

* The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds) defeated Tony Nese and Josh Woods (with Mark Sterling). Ari Daivari interfered at one point until Evil Uno ran down to even the odds

After the tapings, Tony Khan came back out and thanked everyone for coming, then plugged upcoming AEW/ROH shows. Khan, Uno, Silver, and Reynolds then went around the ringside area to greet fans and pose for photos