SPOILERS: AEW Dark & Dark: Elevation Tapings From 12/28

AEW taped several matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark and AEW “Dark: Elevation” on Tuesday night at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.
Below are spoilers from the DARK tapings:
* Tony Nese defeated Alan Angels
* Anna Jay (with Tay Conti and -1) defeated Dream Girl Ellie
* The Gunn Club defeated three enhancement talents
* Marina Shafir defeated Valentina Rossi
* Leyla Hirsch, Red Velvet, and Kris Statlander defeated three enhancement talents. Hirsch stole the pin from Statlander
* The Acclaimed defeated two enhancement talents
* Jamie Hayter defeated Maddi Wrenkowsi
* Dante Martin defeated an enhancement talent
* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Colt Cabana
* Brian Pillman Jr defeated JD Drake (with Cezar Bononi)
Below are spoilers from the DARK: ELEVATION taping:
* Shawn Spears and Wardlow defeated two enhancement talents when Spears won on his own, not tagging in Wardlow. After the match, Wardlow powerbombed one of the men to a huge reaction
* Jake Atlas defeated Serpentico. After the match, Tony Khan congratulated Atlas on the stage and shook his hand
* Skye Blue defeated Angelica Risk
* Jay Lethal defeated Troy Hollywood
* QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solo defeated three enhancement talents
* Too Fast Too Fuego defeated two enhancement talents
* Bobby Fish defeated Rizyn
* Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson (with Arn Anderson) defeated Chaos Project
* Emi Sakura defeated an enhancement talent
* Sammy Guevara defeated Ho Ho Lun
* Diamante defeated an enhancement talent
* Alan Angels, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson (with -1) defeated three enhancement talents
* Brandi Rhodes defeated Ashley D’Amboise
* Frankie Kazarian defeated Kaun
* Tay Conti (with Anna Jay and -1) defeated Shalloncé Royal
* John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Preston Vance (with -1) defeated three enhancement talents
* Nyla Rose (with Vickie Guerrero) defeated Kiera Hogan
* Eddie Kingston defeated Bear Boulder