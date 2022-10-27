Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Results for 10/31/22

Matches for the October 31 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation were taped at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia on October 26.

Full spoiler results, courtesy of PWInsider, are below:

*Frankie Kazarian pinned Rhett Titus with a slingshot cutter.

*Kiera Hogan pinned Skye Blue with a twisting back suplex.

*Dante Martin pinned Brandon Cutler with a standing springboard moonsault.

*Athena pinned Janai Kai with The Eclipse.

*AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy & The Best Friends defeated Anthony Young and Pat & Victor Andrews with a triple-team powerbomb.

*Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated Cory Angel & Myles Pumpkin when Kingston forced Angel to the stretch plum.

*AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill with Leila Gray defeated Trish Adora.

*QT Marshall pinned Danhausen after Lee Johnson turned and sent Danhausen into the ring post after initially coming out to help Danhausen who was on the floor.