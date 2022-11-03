Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Results for 11/7/22

Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the November 7 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Full spoilers are below, courtesy of PWInsider:

* Abandon pinned Amy Rose, formerly of ROH with a piledriver like move that saw Abadon lock her neck in Abadon’s leg.

* ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys defeated Ari Daivari & Slim J & VSK when Castle pinned VSK with the Bangarang. Parker Bordeaux and Sonny Kiss were with the Trust Busters.

* Athena beat Abby Jane vua an STF submission.

* Tay Conti defeated Trish Adora with a knee to the face. Sammy Guevara was with Tay.

* Dante Martin pinned Eli Isom with a double jump moonsault. Really great competitive match.

* The Factory’s QT Marshall & Lee Johnson & Cole Karter defeated Cheeseburger & Rhett Titus & Logan Eaton Lerou when Karter pinned Titus.

* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated Joe Keys and Myles Hawkin

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.