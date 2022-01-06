SPOILERS: AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For Next Monday

Next Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation episode was taped on Wednesday night from the Prudential Center in Newark NJ. Here are full spoilers-

-Jay Lethal and Sonny Kiss defeated Jaden Bower and Chris Bueller

-Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura defeated Skye Blue and Tina San Antonio

-FTR defeated two enhancement talents

-Leyla Hirsch and Red Velvet defeated two enhancement talents

-Powerhouse Hobbs defeated an enhancement talent by submission

-QT Marshall defeated Zack Clayton, who was on MTV Jersey Shore Family Vacation and is the fiance of JWoww

-Andrade El Idolo defeated Avery Good

-The Acclaimed defeated KM Matthews and Joey Ace

-Dante Martin defeated Action Andretti

-Alex Reynolds, 10 and John Silver defeated The Blade and Private Party with Matt Hardy