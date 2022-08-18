Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results 8/22/22

Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the August 22 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV. Full spoilers are listed below:

– Matt Menard and Excalibur were on commentary

– Anna Jay defeated Nikki Victory

– Ruby Soho and Ortiz defeated Queen Aminata and Mickey Midas

– Dante Martin defeated Jackson Drake

– John Silver, 10 and Alex Reynolds defeated Alexander Apollo, RC Dupree and Damone Soravino

– Serena Deeb defeated Megan Myers

– Julia Hart defeated Hailey Shadows

– Tony Nese and Josh Woods defeated Logan James and Andre Montoya

– AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, Rey Fenix and Penta Oscuro defeated “Man Scout” Jake Manning, Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander

– Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh defeated Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.