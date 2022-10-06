Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 10/10/22

Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the October 10 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. Full spoilers are listed below:

* Paul Wight, Ian Riccaboni and Matt Menard were on commentary

* Emi Sakura defeated Trish Adora

* Tony Nese and Josh Woods defeated Myles Hawkins and Action Andretti

* Nyla Rose defeated Jordan Blade

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys retained over Brett Waters, Goldy and Logan Laroux

* Brandon Cutler defeated Serpentico

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.