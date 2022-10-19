Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 10/24/22

Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the October 24 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH. Full spoilers are listed below:

* Jose The Assistant, Matt Menard and Ian Riccaboni were on commentary. Dasha Gonzalez did ring announcing

* 10 defeated Baron Black

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz defeated Russ Myers and T-Money. Kingston continued to attack after the match

* Serena Deeb defeated Hayley J

* The Varsity Blondes defeated The WorkHorsemen

* Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga defeated Jaylee and Nikki Victory

* Matt Hardy defeated Lord Crewe. After the match, Stokely Hathaway and Ethan Page came out and said that due to Hardy’s contract with The Firm, he was fined $50,000 for using the Twist of Fate because this is now Page’s move. Hardy shoved Hathaway, resulting in a $50,000 fine. Page then stated that Hardy had been suspended for his actions.

* Claudio Castagnoli defeated QT Marshall

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.