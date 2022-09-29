Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 10/3/22

Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the October 3 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. Full spoilers are listed below:

* Paul Wight and Ian Riccaboni were on commentary

* Skye Blue defeated Trish Adora

* Lance Archer defeated Cheeseburger

* Abadon defeated Abby James

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys defeated Primal Fear

* Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford defeated Gia Scott and LSG when Ford made Scott submit to The Muta Lock

* Brian Cage defeated Tracy Williams. Prince Nana was with Cage

* AEW World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M defeated Dante Martin and Tony Deppen

* Danhausen, Rocky Romero, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta defeated QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto and Anthony Ogogo

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.