Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results For 11/10

The following AEW “Dark: Elevation” spoilers were taped on Wednesday night in Philadelphia, to air this coming Monday on YouTube:

* Santana and Ortiz defeated Primal Fear

* Penelope Ford defeated Notorious Mimi

* FTR defeated LSG and Le Moriarty

* Tay Conti defeated Dani Mo

* Joey Janela defeated former WCW/ECW star Crowbar. Janela cut an anti-Philly promo before the match, taking shots at hardcore wrestling and also knocking NBA star Ben Simmons for leaving the Philadelphia Sixers. Janela went to leave but ECW Original The Blue Meanie stopped him. Sonny Kiss later attacked Janela after the match until Kayla Rossi stopped Kiss, holding him for a superkick from Janela. Rossi then delivered her splash to Kiss

* Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade defeated Wheeler Yuta, Chuck Taylor, Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson

* Ruby Soho defeated Emi Sakura