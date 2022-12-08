Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 12/12/22

Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the December 12 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX. Full spoilers are below:
* Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard and Paul Wight were on commentary
* Mike Bennett and Matt Taven defeated Ativalu and another wrestler
* Athena defeated Madi Wrenkowski
* Top Flight defeated Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo
* Juice Robinson defeated Hagane Shinno
* Emi Sakura defeated Dani B
* Matt Menard and Angelo Parker defeated Warren Johnson and Zach Mason
* Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor defeated Zack Clayton and another wrestler
* Willow Nightingale defeated Vertvixen
* Tony Nese, Josh Woods and Ari Daivari defeated Luther, Serpentico and Brandon Cutler
Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.