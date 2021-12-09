Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results For 12/13/21

Monday’s episode of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight at the UBS Arena on Long Island, NY before AEW Dynamite hit the air. The following matches were taped:

* Kris Statlander and Red Velvet defeated Nikki Duke and Tina San Antonio

* The Gunn Club defeated three enhancement talents

* Thunder Rosa defeated Gabi Ortiz. Tony Schiavone interviewed Rosa after the match but Mark Sterling and Jade Cargill interrupted and they had words to promote the upcoming TBS Title tournament match between the two

* Tony Nese defeated Alex Reynolds

* Emi Sakura defeated Notorious Mimi

* Santana and Ortiz defeated Mike Verna and Anthony Gangone. Prince Nana managed Verna and Gangone

* Anthony Ogogo defeated an enhancement talent

These matches will air on Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.