Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results For 2/20/2023

Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the February 20 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX. Full spoilers are below:

* Juice Robinson defeated Fuego Del Sol

* ROH World Women’s Champion Athena defeated Evelyn Carter

* Big Bill and Lee Moriarty defeated Warren Johnson and Zach Zilla

* Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Madison Rayne, Leva Bates and Willow Nightingale

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Sal Muscat

* Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, John Silver, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta defeated Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, The Butcher and The Blade

* Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M defeated Tony Nese and Ari Daivari. This was taped after Rampage

Elevation airs every Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.