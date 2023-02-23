Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results For 2/27/2023

Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the February 27 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. Full spoilers are below:
* Paul Wight and Matt Menard were on commentary. Dasha did ring announcing
* Emi Sakura defeated Rachelle Riveter
* Mike Bennett and Matt Taven defeated EJ Sparks and Aguila. Maria Kanellis was at ringside
* Marina Shafir, Diamante and Nyla Rose defeated Mazzerati, Miss Anna May and Brittnie Brooks. Vickie Guerrero was at ringside
* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Evan Daniels
* Ethan Page, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy defeated Watson, Action Braxton and Ice Williams
* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Danielle Kamela
* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Lee Johnson
Elevation airs every Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.